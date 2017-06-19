Zimbabwe: Govt Makes U.S.$487 Million...

Zimbabwe: Govt Makes U.S.$487 Million Agriculture Funding Record

Government has secured a $487 million facility to fund the 2017-18 agricultural season and movement of inputs under the Command Agriculture and Presidential Input Support schemes is expected to begin next month, The Herald can reveal. Sakunda Holdings, who funded the 2016-17 agricultural season to the tune of $192 million, will this time work with CBZ, Ecobank and Barclays banks to provide the funding.

Chicago, IL

