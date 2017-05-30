Zimbabwe: Govt Bans Golden Handshakes

Government has banned all local authorities, with immediate effect, from paying gratuities and golden handshakes to executives and senior employees following outrageous demands in exit packages and reports of rampant abuse of funds in most councils. Prime land was being parcelled out for a song to council officials as gratuities over and above the mega perks they received.



