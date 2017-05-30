Zimbabwe: Govt Avails U.S.$3 Million to Tokwe Mukosi Flood Victims
Government has released $3 million to compensate some of the 18 000 families relocated to Chingwizi after being displaced from the Tokwe Mukosi Dam basin in Chivi in the wake of incessant rains that caused flooding three years ago. This brings to $5 million the compensation released to the flood victims, whose homes and property were submerged following the rains that caused flooding in 2014.
