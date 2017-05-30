Zimbabwe: Govt Avails U.S.$3 Million ...

Zimbabwe: Govt Avails U.S.$3 Million to Tokwe Mukosi Flood Victims

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: AllAfrica.com

Government has released $3 million to compensate some of the 18 000 families relocated to Chingwizi after being displaced from the Tokwe Mukosi Dam basin in Chivi in the wake of incessant rains that caused flooding three years ago. This brings to $5 million the compensation released to the flood victims, whose homes and property were submerged following the rains that caused flooding in 2014.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Serial burglar surrenders bizarre 'tools' in court May '17 Ex Senator Santpo... 3
News Dokora hails Islamic education; Is Zanu PF the ... Mar '17 Season_s greetings 1
News Melissa McCarthy brings laughs, Alec Baldwin re... Feb '17 lose ugly fat 1
News South African opposition to push for president'... (Nov '16) Nov '16 paulisaak 1
News .com | What you need to know: Zuma meets Mugabe (Nov '16) Nov '16 paulisaak 1
News 'Greedy' West wants to re-colonise Africa - Mus... (Mar '14) Sep '16 Chillas271 4
News Zimbabwe: Debt-Shifting Gamble Brings Govt Out ... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Profesa Mthethwa 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. Gunman
  1. Health Care
  2. Climate Change
  3. China
  4. Microsoft
  5. Tiger Woods
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,892 • Total comments across all topics: 281,514,075

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC