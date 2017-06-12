Zimbabwe: Global Trade Union Body Wri...

Zimbabwe: Global Trade Union Body Writes to Mugabe Over Mutasa Dismissal

11 hrs ago Read more: AllAfrica.com

The International Trade Union Confederation has written to President, Robert Mugabe over the dismissal of ZCTU President, Peter Mutasa, from the National Social Security Authority board. In a letter addressed to President Mugabe, dated 17 May 2017, a copy of which is in our possession, ITUC General Secretary Sharan Burrow said Mutasa's removal from the NSSA board was a retaliatory measure aimed at weakening ZCTU's role within in the State social security organisation.

