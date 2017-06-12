Zimbabwe: Global Trade Union Body Writes to Mugabe Over Mutasa Dismissal
The International Trade Union Confederation has written to President, Robert Mugabe over the dismissal of ZCTU President, Peter Mutasa, from the National Social Security Authority board. In a letter addressed to President Mugabe, dated 17 May 2017, a copy of which is in our possession, ITUC General Secretary Sharan Burrow said Mutasa's removal from the NSSA board was a retaliatory measure aimed at weakening ZCTU's role within in the State social security organisation.
