Zimbabwe: Girls As Young As 12 Forced Into Sex Work by Poverty
Girls as young as 12 in the country's HIV hot spots are selling sex for empty beer bottles, a research done by a local children's rights lobby organization has revealed. Most of these girls have been forced into sex work by either the death of their parents or poverty, according to the Zimbabwe National Council for the Welfare of Children .
