Zimbabwe: From Vietnam With Love - Zim Musician Makes Waves in Ho Chi Minh City
FROM recording his first track in a friend's kitchen in 2008, Zimbabwean musician, Stewart Gatsi has made a steady rise in his career and taken Asia by storm, holding shows in Ho Chi Minh City, Muine Vung Tau Hong Kong and Singapore. The Harare-born musician, who recorded his first album, the Telling Truth, in 2010, is expected to drop another six-track banger Songs on My Bike and has already launched the first single called Well on My Way.
