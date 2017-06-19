Zimbabwe: Four Artisinal Miners Killed

Zimbabwe: Four Artisinal Miners Killed

At least four artisanal miners were killed at the disputed Eldorado gold mine in a space of four weeks with the latest casualties buried last week. The mine is situated in Zvimba North, Mashonaland West Province.

