Zimbabwe: Former Parastatal Boss Dube Not Off the Hook

The Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission says former Premier Service Medical Aid Society group chief executive Dr Cuthbert Dube is not yet off the hook as the anti-graft body has gathered fresh incriminating evidence to nail him. ZACC said the letter written to PSMAS by its acting secretary Senior Assistant Commissioner Silence Pondo earlier on, which appeared to have exonerated Dr Dube and his board, was prepared at a time when there was no sufficient evidence to pin the suspects.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.