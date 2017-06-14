Zimbabwe eyes food self-sufficiency through command agriculture

Buoyed by the success of its command agriculture scheme targeting maize production in the 2016/17 farming season, the Zimbabwe government is expanding the scheme to other crops to boost food production in a country that has faced perennial food shortages in recent years. The government launched the scheme in August last year with the aim of ensuring food self-sufficiency after the country in 2016 experienced one of its worst drought in recent years.

