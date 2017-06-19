Zimbabwe: Estate Retrenches 200 Over ...

Zimbabwe: Estate Retrenches 200 Over Mugabe Threat to White Farmers

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: AllAfrica.com

Over 200 farm workers at Mitchell and Mitchell Estate - an exporter of horticultural produce - have been served with retrenchment letters. The company's directors have reportedly cited uncertainty of ongoing viability of the enterprise following threats by President Robert Mugabe to seize all farms in Mashonaland East owned by white farmers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Serial burglar surrenders bizarre 'tools' in court May '17 Ex Senator Santpo... 3
News Dokora hails Islamic education; Is Zanu PF the ... Mar '17 Season_s greetings 1
News Melissa McCarthy brings laughs, Alec Baldwin re... Feb '17 lose ugly fat 1
News South African opposition to push for president'... (Nov '16) Nov '16 paulisaak 1
News .com | What you need to know: Zuma meets Mugabe (Nov '16) Nov '16 paulisaak 1
News 'Greedy' West wants to re-colonise Africa - Mus... (Mar '14) Sep '16 Chillas271 4
News Zimbabwe: Debt-Shifting Gamble Brings Govt Out ... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Profesa Mthethwa 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. Tiger Woods
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Mexico
  3. Cuba
  4. China
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,993 • Total comments across all topics: 281,890,874

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC