Zimbabwe: Estate Retrenches 200 Over Mugabe Threat to White Farmers
Over 200 farm workers at Mitchell and Mitchell Estate - an exporter of horticultural produce - have been served with retrenchment letters. The company's directors have reportedly cited uncertainty of ongoing viability of the enterprise following threats by President Robert Mugabe to seize all farms in Mashonaland East owned by white farmers.
