Zimbabwe: Energy Firm Seeks U.S.$82 Million to Maintain Power Station

The Zimbabwe Power Company, which is currently in the process of overhauling generators at Hwange Power Station to improve output, says it requires $82 million annually to maintain the power plant. This comes as ZPC indicated it was working towards a life extension programme for Hwange Power Station, a strategic peaking plant, which will improve output.

