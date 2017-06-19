Zimbabwe: Elite scramble for power am...

Zimbabwe: Elite scramble for power amid economic turmoil

Zimbabwe is facing elections next year, with the ruling Zimbabwe African National Union - Popular Front government likely to be returned despite its huge unpopularity. The 93-year-old Robert Mugabe, Zimbabwe's first and only president, plans to seek re-election for another five years.

