Zimbabwe: Elephant Falls On Man's Car in Victoria Falls

A 44-year-old man has died after an elephant fell on top of his car in Victoria Falls, reports said Tuesday. In the second fatal accident involving elephants in less than a month in Zimbabwe, John Banana and driver Benard Munapo were trapped inside the car after Munapo drove into a herd and hit one elephant along Park Way near the resort town.

