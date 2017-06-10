Zimbabwe: Economy Dominates Zanu-PF Politburo Debate

The 309th Ordinary Session of the Zanu-PF Politburo met in Harare yesterday and deliberated on various key issues focusing on the state of the economy and the party. Zanu-PF Secretary for Information and Publicity Cde Simon Khaya Moyo told journalists after the meeting that the Kasukuwere report that was compiled by a team that visited Mashonaland Central Province in April was "not discussed".

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.