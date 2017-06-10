Zimbabwe: Economy Dominates Zanu-PF P...

Zimbabwe: Economy Dominates Zanu-PF Politburo Debate

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: AllAfrica.com

The 309th Ordinary Session of the Zanu-PF Politburo met in Harare yesterday and deliberated on various key issues focusing on the state of the economy and the party. Zanu-PF Secretary for Information and Publicity Cde Simon Khaya Moyo told journalists after the meeting that the Kasukuwere report that was compiled by a team that visited Mashonaland Central Province in April was "not discussed".

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Serial burglar surrenders bizarre 'tools' in court May '17 Ex Senator Santpo... 3
News Dokora hails Islamic education; Is Zanu PF the ... Mar '17 Season_s greetings 1
News Melissa McCarthy brings laughs, Alec Baldwin re... Feb '17 lose ugly fat 1
News South African opposition to push for president'... (Nov '16) Nov '16 paulisaak 1
News .com | What you need to know: Zuma meets Mugabe (Nov '16) Nov '16 paulisaak 1
News 'Greedy' West wants to re-colonise Africa - Mus... (Mar '14) Sep '16 Chillas271 4
News Zimbabwe: Debt-Shifting Gamble Brings Govt Out ... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Profesa Mthethwa 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Syria
  3. Pakistan
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,453 • Total comments across all topics: 281,789,806

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC