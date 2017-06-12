Zimbabwe: Economic Illiteracy in Govt Fuelling Implosion

THE fake official claims of progress on the ease of doing business reforms got a major reality check last week, with revelations by the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development that Foreign Direct Investment to Zimbabwe plunged from US$421 million in 2015 to US$319 million last year. This is despite the Zimbabwe Investment Authority , whose drab building looks more like a block of derelict flats or a mortuary than the headquarters of an investment promotion hub, approving projects worth billions of dollars annually.

