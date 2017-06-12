Zimbabwe: Did it Take 40 Years For Mugabe to Fix Beitbridge Road?
Opposition MDC-T leader Morgan Tsvangirai has taken a swipe at Zanu PF and its leader, President Robert Mugabe for failing to rehabilitate the country's major highways, which have claimed the lives of many people through accidents. Tsvangirai said it was surprising that it took Mugabe and his party close to four decades to realise that the Beitbridge-Chirundu road needed to be dualised as part of efforts to In April 30 people were killed when a Proliner bus was involved in an accident at Nyamatikiti River near Chaka in Chirumanzu in the Midlands province along the Harare-Beitbridge road.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Serial burglar surrenders bizarre 'tools' in court
|May '17
|Ex Senator Santpo...
|3
|Dokora hails Islamic education; Is Zanu PF the ...
|Mar '17
|Season_s greetings
|1
|Melissa McCarthy brings laughs, Alec Baldwin re...
|Feb '17
|lose ugly fat
|1
|South African opposition to push for president'... (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|paulisaak
|1
|.com | What you need to know: Zuma meets Mugabe (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|paulisaak
|1
|'Greedy' West wants to re-colonise Africa - Mus... (Mar '14)
|Sep '16
|Chillas271
|4
|Zimbabwe: Debt-Shifting Gamble Brings Govt Out ... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Profesa Mthethwa
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC