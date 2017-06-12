Zimbabwe: Did it Take 40 Years For Mu...

Zimbabwe: Did it Take 40 Years For Mugabe to Fix Beitbridge Road?

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: AllAfrica.com

Opposition MDC-T leader Morgan Tsvangirai has taken a swipe at Zanu PF and its leader, President Robert Mugabe for failing to rehabilitate the country's major highways, which have claimed the lives of many people through accidents. Tsvangirai said it was surprising that it took Mugabe and his party close to four decades to realise that the Beitbridge-Chirundu road needed to be dualised as part of efforts to In April 30 people were killed when a Proliner bus was involved in an accident at Nyamatikiti River near Chaka in Chirumanzu in the Midlands province along the Harare-Beitbridge road.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Serial burglar surrenders bizarre 'tools' in court May '17 Ex Senator Santpo... 3
News Dokora hails Islamic education; Is Zanu PF the ... Mar '17 Season_s greetings 1
News Melissa McCarthy brings laughs, Alec Baldwin re... Feb '17 lose ugly fat 1
News South African opposition to push for president'... (Nov '16) Nov '16 paulisaak 1
News .com | What you need to know: Zuma meets Mugabe (Nov '16) Nov '16 paulisaak 1
News 'Greedy' West wants to re-colonise Africa - Mus... (Mar '14) Sep '16 Chillas271 4
News Zimbabwe: Debt-Shifting Gamble Brings Govt Out ... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Profesa Mthethwa 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Health Care
  2. Microsoft
  3. North Korea
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,768 • Total comments across all topics: 281,712,286

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC