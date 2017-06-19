Zimbabwe: Develop More Roads and Clin...

Zimbabwe: Develop More Roads and Clinics, Govt Tells City Council

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: AllAfrica.com

Government has urged City of Harare to develop more roads and hospitals in order to improve residents' access to healthcare in support of its 'Health For All by 2020' vision. Speaking after the Harare road rehab tour held in Harare on Monday, the Minister of Local Government, Public Works and National Housing, Savior Kasukuwere urged City of Harare to think outside the box, reach for higher targets and build more hospitals.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Serial burglar surrenders bizarre 'tools' in court May '17 Ex Senator Santpo... 3
News Dokora hails Islamic education; Is Zanu PF the ... Mar '17 Season_s greetings 1
News Melissa McCarthy brings laughs, Alec Baldwin re... Feb '17 lose ugly fat 1
News South African opposition to push for president'... (Nov '16) Nov '16 paulisaak 1
News .com | What you need to know: Zuma meets Mugabe (Nov '16) Nov '16 paulisaak 1
News 'Greedy' West wants to re-colonise Africa - Mus... (Mar '14) Sep '16 Chillas271 4
News Zimbabwe: Debt-Shifting Gamble Brings Govt Out ... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Profesa Mthethwa 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. Cuba
  5. Kentucky Derby
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,991 • Total comments across all topics: 281,899,699

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC