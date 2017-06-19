Zimbabwe: Develop More Roads and Clinics, Govt Tells City Council
Government has urged City of Harare to develop more roads and hospitals in order to improve residents' access to healthcare in support of its 'Health For All by 2020' vision. Speaking after the Harare road rehab tour held in Harare on Monday, the Minister of Local Government, Public Works and National Housing, Savior Kasukuwere urged City of Harare to think outside the box, reach for higher targets and build more hospitals.
