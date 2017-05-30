Zimbabwe: 'Defence Minister Sekeramayi More Senior Than VP Mnangagwa'

Zanu-PF Politburo member Professor Jonathan Moyo yesterday launched a blistering attack on Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa, saying he was not the most senior party member in Zanu-PF as he lauded Defence Minister Dr Sydney Sekeramayi with a string of superlatives. Prof Moyo, who was speaking during a SAPES Policy Dialogue dubbed "Third Pan African Lecture - Wither the Nationalist project in Zimbabwe", said VP Mnangagwa would not advance the nationalist project, accusing him of fronting a faction in Zanu-PF.

