Zimbabwe: Cop Batters Wife for Giving Birth to Child With Albinism
A police officer stationed at Tomlison Depot is in trouble after he whacked his wife for giving birth to an albino. Mike Ndlovu, 33, appeared before Harare magistrate Anniah Ndiraya facing two physical abuse charges.
