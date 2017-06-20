Zimbabwe: Company Closures Cost Bulawayo Millions

THE Bulawayo City Council has been prejudiced of millions of dollars in unpaid rates by companies that folded due to the country's economic meltdown. Zimbabwe's second largest city and one time industrial hub which earned the moniker, "Kontuthu Ziyathunqa" - an Ndebele phrase for "a place that continually exudes smoke", lost hundreds of companies in the last few years which either closed shop or relocated to other provinces.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.