Zimbabwe: Company Closures Cost Bulawayo Millions
THE Bulawayo City Council has been prejudiced of millions of dollars in unpaid rates by companies that folded due to the country's economic meltdown. Zimbabwe's second largest city and one time industrial hub which earned the moniker, "Kontuthu Ziyathunqa" - an Ndebele phrase for "a place that continually exudes smoke", lost hundreds of companies in the last few years which either closed shop or relocated to other provinces.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Serial burglar surrenders bizarre 'tools' in court
|May '17
|Ex Senator Santpo...
|3
|Dokora hails Islamic education; Is Zanu PF the ...
|Mar '17
|Season_s greetings
|1
|Melissa McCarthy brings laughs, Alec Baldwin re...
|Feb '17
|lose ugly fat
|1
|South African opposition to push for president'... (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|paulisaak
|1
|.com | What you need to know: Zuma meets Mugabe (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|paulisaak
|1
|'Greedy' West wants to re-colonise Africa - Mus... (Mar '14)
|Sep '16
|Chillas271
|4
|Zimbabwe: Debt-Shifting Gamble Brings Govt Out ... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Profesa Mthethwa
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC