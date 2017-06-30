Zimbabwe coal producer Hwange expects to return to profit in second half
Zimbabwe coal producer Hwange Colliery expects to return to profit in the second half, for the first time since the country dumped its currency for the U.S. dollar in 2009, as it triples output, its chairman said. Hwange, in which the government is the biggest shareholder with a 37 percent stake, is Zimbabwe's second-largest coal producer and supplies coke to state-owned electricity generating firm Zimbabwe Power Company.
