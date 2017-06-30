Zimbabwe coal producer Hwange expects...

Zimbabwe coal producer Hwange expects to return to profit in second half

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: Reuters

Zimbabwe coal producer Hwange Colliery expects to return to profit in the second half, for the first time since the country dumped its currency for the U.S. dollar in 2009, as it triples output, its chairman said. Hwange, in which the government is the biggest shareholder with a 37 percent stake, is Zimbabwe's second-largest coal producer and supplies coke to state-owned electricity generating firm Zimbabwe Power Company.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Serial burglar surrenders bizarre 'tools' in court May '17 Ex Senator Santpo... 3
News Dokora hails Islamic education; Is Zanu PF the ... Mar '17 Season_s greetings 1
News Melissa McCarthy brings laughs, Alec Baldwin re... Feb '17 lose ugly fat 1
News South African opposition to push for president'... (Nov '16) Nov '16 paulisaak 1
News .com | What you need to know: Zuma meets Mugabe (Nov '16) Nov '16 paulisaak 1
News 'Greedy' West wants to re-colonise Africa - Mus... (Mar '14) Sep '16 Chillas271 4
News Zimbabwe: Debt-Shifting Gamble Brings Govt Out ... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Profesa Mthethwa 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. China
  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. South Korea
  4. Pakistan
  5. Gunman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,767 • Total comments across all topics: 282,164,921

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC