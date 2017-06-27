Zimbabwe: Chief Justice Chidyausiku's Widow Excluded From Will
Ms Farai Kunaka, the youthful woman widely believed to be the widow of Retired Chief Justice Godfrey Chidyausiku, risks walking away empty-handed after the Will authored by the national hero allocated the whole estate to his children. The last Will and Testament that was filed at the Master of High Court's office appointed Harare lawyer Mr Aston Musunga of Musunga Law Chambers as executor testamentary.
