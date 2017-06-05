Zimbabwe: Cargo Tracker Cuts Smugglin...

Zimbabwe: Cargo Tracker Cuts Smuggling, Fraud

Entry into cargo in transit declined by 62 percent since Government introduced the electronic cargo tracking system in a bid to curb smuggling and transit fraud of goods at border posts. Finance and Economic Development Minister Patrick Chinamasa officially commissioned the country's first anti-smuggling, transit fraud detection and curbing electronic system on May 15, 2017 in Harare.

