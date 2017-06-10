Zimbabwe: 'Bumper Crowds' Due At Mugabe Rally
Buses and cars are streaming into Zimbabwe's eastern city of Mutare, where President Robert Mugabe, 93, is due to hold the second of his youth rallies on Friday afternoon. Rally-organisers say they're expecting 60 000 people to attend this rally - but rumours that all businesses are to be closed to force people to attend have been dispelled.
