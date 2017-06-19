Zimbabwe: Biometric Voter Registratio...

Zimbabwe: Biometric Voter Registration Illegal - Mahere

HARARE lawyer and social media activist Fadzayi Mahere has warned opposition leaders to invest in "sound legal advice", describing their demand for biometric voter registration as illegal. Mahere said the illegality of the demands arise from section 36 of the Electoral Amendment Act 2012 which demands that President Robert Mugabe validate the creation of a new voters roll through a proclamation.

