Zimbabwe: Bigwigs Lobby for Police Tr...

Zimbabwe: Bigwigs Lobby for Police Traffic Posts

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: AllAfrica.com

Influential people have been stampeding to have their children and relatives in the police force seconded to the traffic section to benefit from alleged rich pickings from corruption, legislators heard. Home Affairs Deputy Minister Cde Obedingwa Mguni said he had received requests from lawmakers and community leaders to have their children assume duties in the police traffic section.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Serial burglar surrenders bizarre 'tools' in court May '17 Ex Senator Santpo... 3
News Dokora hails Islamic education; Is Zanu PF the ... Mar '17 Season_s greetings 1
News Melissa McCarthy brings laughs, Alec Baldwin re... Feb '17 lose ugly fat 1
News South African opposition to push for president'... (Nov '16) Nov '16 paulisaak 1
News .com | What you need to know: Zuma meets Mugabe (Nov '16) Nov '16 paulisaak 1
News 'Greedy' West wants to re-colonise Africa - Mus... (Mar '14) Sep '16 Chillas271 4
News Zimbabwe: Debt-Shifting Gamble Brings Govt Out ... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Profesa Mthethwa 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Syria
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Cuba
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,532 • Total comments across all topics: 281,953,735

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC