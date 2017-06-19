Zimbabwe: Bigwigs Lobby for Police Traffic Posts
Influential people have been stampeding to have their children and relatives in the police force seconded to the traffic section to benefit from alleged rich pickings from corruption, legislators heard. Home Affairs Deputy Minister Cde Obedingwa Mguni said he had received requests from lawmakers and community leaders to have their children assume duties in the police traffic section.
