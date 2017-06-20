Zimbabwe: Beverage Processor Crowned ...

Zimbabwe: Beverage Processor Crowned Best Company for 2017

Beverage processor, Delta Corporation, was on Friday crowned this year's best performing company on the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange at the Financial Gazette's Top Companies Survey, which is bankrolled by financial services giant, Old Mutual Zimbabwe. Delta is an integrated beverages company with a diverse portfolio of local and international beer brands and Coca-Cola-franchised sparkling and non-alcoholic beverages.

