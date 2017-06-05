Zimbabwe: Beitbridge-Harare Road Dualisation Begins

Pre-commencement works on the $1 billion Beitbridge-Harare Highway dualisation project have begun while actual construction of the road is expected to start within a month, Transport and Infrastructural Development Minister Dr Joram Gumbo has said. There are reports that the company contracted to dualise the highway, Geiger International of Austria, has agreed terms with a local financial institution for the handling of its funds.

