Zimbabwe: 'Barking' Moyo Tongue Lashed
Finance and Economic Development Minister Patrick Chinamasa yesterday rebuked Higher and Tertiary Education, Science and Technology Development Minister Professor Jonathan Moyo over his attacks on Government's Command Agriculture Programme, equating him to a barking dog that would not derail the programme. Speaker of the National Assembly Advocate Jacob Mudenda also berated Prof Moyo for giving the impression of policy inconsistency through careless statements with potential to scare away investors.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Serial burglar surrenders bizarre 'tools' in court
|May '17
|Ex Senator Santpo...
|3
|Dokora hails Islamic education; Is Zanu PF the ...
|Mar '17
|Season_s greetings
|1
|Melissa McCarthy brings laughs, Alec Baldwin re...
|Feb '17
|lose ugly fat
|1
|South African opposition to push for president'... (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|paulisaak
|1
|.com | What you need to know: Zuma meets Mugabe (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|paulisaak
|1
|'Greedy' West wants to re-colonise Africa - Mus... (Mar '14)
|Sep '16
|Chillas271
|4
|Zimbabwe: Debt-Shifting Gamble Brings Govt Out ... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Profesa Mthethwa
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC