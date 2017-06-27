Zimbabwe: 'Barking' Moyo Tongue Lashed

Finance and Economic Development Minister Patrick Chinamasa yesterday rebuked Higher and Tertiary Education, Science and Technology Development Minister Professor Jonathan Moyo over his attacks on Government's Command Agriculture Programme, equating him to a barking dog that would not derail the programme. Speaker of the National Assembly Advocate Jacob Mudenda also berated Prof Moyo for giving the impression of policy inconsistency through careless statements with potential to scare away investors.

