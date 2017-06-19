Zimbabwe: Bank Lands Tender for U.S.$200 Million Energy Bonds

The State Procurement Board has awarded CBZ Bank a tender to float energy bonds to raise $200 million for the Gwanda solar and Gairezi hydro power projects, being undertaken by State power utility Zimbabwe Power Company, with aggregate capacity of 130 megawatts. This follows approval by Government for the local portion of funding needed for the projects to be raised on the domestic market, which will quicken pace of the projects as opposed to raising all the funds offshore.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.