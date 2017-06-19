Zimbabwe: As Roadblocks Reduced, Cops...

Zimbabwe: As Roadblocks Reduced, Cops Swoop On Hotels

Next Story Prev Story
53 min ago Read more: AllAfrica.com

As government says it is reducing the number of roadblocks, ZRP officers appear to have found a new avenue for making money as they have besieged Bulawayo food outlets and hotels where they are issuing tickets for what operators feel are flimsy offences. ZRP officers have been accused of fleecing motorists by forcing them to pay spot fines for suspicious offences leading to a public outcry which has forced the government to act.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Serial burglar surrenders bizarre 'tools' in court May '17 Ex Senator Santpo... 3
News Dokora hails Islamic education; Is Zanu PF the ... Mar '17 Season_s greetings 1
News Melissa McCarthy brings laughs, Alec Baldwin re... Feb '17 lose ugly fat 1
News South African opposition to push for president'... (Nov '16) Nov '16 paulisaak 1
News .com | What you need to know: Zuma meets Mugabe (Nov '16) Nov '16 paulisaak 1
News 'Greedy' West wants to re-colonise Africa - Mus... (Mar '14) Sep '16 Chillas271 4
News Zimbabwe: Debt-Shifting Gamble Brings Govt Out ... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Profesa Mthethwa 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. U.S. Open
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Cuba
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,245 • Total comments across all topics: 281,923,220

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC