Zimbabwe: As Roadblocks Reduced, Cops Swoop On Hotels
As government says it is reducing the number of roadblocks, ZRP officers appear to have found a new avenue for making money as they have besieged Bulawayo food outlets and hotels where they are issuing tickets for what operators feel are flimsy offences. ZRP officers have been accused of fleecing motorists by forcing them to pay spot fines for suspicious offences leading to a public outcry which has forced the government to act.
