Zimbabwe: As Minister Goes Abroad, Govt Employees Work Seated On the Floor
Officials employed in the Public Service ministry are working while "seated on the floor" because of a serious shortage of office equipment including chairs. This is according to a report presented by the Parliamentary portfolio committee on Public Service Labour and Social Welfare to Jacob Mudenda, the speaker of parliament, recently.
