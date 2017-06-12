Zimbabwe: As Minister Goes Abroad, Go...

Zimbabwe: As Minister Goes Abroad, Govt Employees Work Seated On the Floor

Read more at AllAfrica.com

Officials employed in the Public Service ministry are working while "seated on the floor" because of a serious shortage of office equipment including chairs. This is according to a report presented by the Parliamentary portfolio committee on Public Service Labour and Social Welfare to Jacob Mudenda, the speaker of parliament, recently.

