Zimbabwe: Are People Being Forced to Attend Mugabe Rallies?

Acting President Emmerson Mnangagwa has denied claims his Zanu PF party is forcing vendors and shop owners to abandon their businesses in order to attend President Robert Mugabe's star rallies. Mnangagwa had been asked by Mutare Central legislator, Innocent Gonese, during Wednesday's question and answer session in parliament if it was government policy that market stall holders and shops should shut down whenever "the President of Zanu PF" was having his countrywide rallies.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.