Zimbabwe: Anti-Mugabe Cleric Says He's 'Weak in Bed', Pleads for Help

President Robert Mugabe's fierce critic, Pastor Philip Patrick Mugadza, said his marriage is on the verge of collapse because he has become so "weak" in bed that he can no longer to satisfy his young wife. Mugadza said prayer had failed to arouse his "sexual feelings" and "erection" and now he wants ordinary people to advise him how to save his three year old marriage.

Chicago, IL

