Zimbabwe: All Set for 2018 Election Kits
The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission has signed a contract with a Chinese firm, Laxton Group of Companies to supply Biometric Voter Registration kits, which are expected in Zimbabwe in the next three months. The electoral body said previously police and ZEC officers on duty on polling day were allowed to vote in advance, this time voters were supposed to be at their wards where they were registered.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Serial burglar surrenders bizarre 'tools' in court
|May '17
|Ex Senator Santpo...
|3
|Dokora hails Islamic education; Is Zanu PF the ...
|Mar '17
|Season_s greetings
|1
|Melissa McCarthy brings laughs, Alec Baldwin re...
|Feb '17
|lose ugly fat
|1
|South African opposition to push for president'... (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|paulisaak
|1
|.com | What you need to know: Zuma meets Mugabe (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|paulisaak
|1
|'Greedy' West wants to re-colonise Africa - Mus... (Mar '14)
|Sep '16
|Chillas271
|4
|Zimbabwe: Debt-Shifting Gamble Brings Govt Out ... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Profesa Mthethwa
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC