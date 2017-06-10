Zimbabwe: All Set for 2018 Election Kits

Zimbabwe: All Set for 2018 Election Kits

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: AllAfrica.com

The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission has signed a contract with a Chinese firm, Laxton Group of Companies to supply Biometric Voter Registration kits, which are expected in Zimbabwe in the next three months. The electoral body said previously police and ZEC officers on duty on polling day were allowed to vote in advance, this time voters were supposed to be at their wards where they were registered.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Serial burglar surrenders bizarre 'tools' in court May '17 Ex Senator Santpo... 3
News Dokora hails Islamic education; Is Zanu PF the ... Mar '17 Season_s greetings 1
News Melissa McCarthy brings laughs, Alec Baldwin re... Feb '17 lose ugly fat 1
News South African opposition to push for president'... (Nov '16) Nov '16 paulisaak 1
News .com | What you need to know: Zuma meets Mugabe (Nov '16) Nov '16 paulisaak 1
News 'Greedy' West wants to re-colonise Africa - Mus... (Mar '14) Sep '16 Chillas271 4
News Zimbabwe: Debt-Shifting Gamble Brings Govt Out ... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Profesa Mthethwa 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. China
  5. Health Care
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Syria
  3. Pakistan
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,298 • Total comments across all topics: 281,793,430

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC