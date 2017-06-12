Zimbabwe: Activists Nabbed Over 'Toy ...

Zimbabwe: Activists Nabbed Over 'Toy Gun'

Friday Jun 9

Police have denied access to medication to the three human rights activists who were arrested for an alleged illegal possession of a "fire arm" in central Harare on Wednesday. Linda Masarira, Zimbabwe National Students Union secretary general, Makomborero Haruzivishe, and the Young Voters' Platform national programs coordinator, Desmond Sharukai, were arrested at a local restaurant where they were having a drink Wednesday night for allegedly possessing a gun.

Chicago, IL

