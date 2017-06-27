Zimbabwe: 83 Malawians Deported
A total of 83 Malawian nationals were deported yesterday after receiving free transportation from a local bus company following a request by the Malawian embassy. Munorurama Bus Company offered free transport for the illegal immigrants, who had been detained at Harare Remand Prison and Chikurubi Maximum Prison since their arrest on May 31. A senior immigration officer, who refused to be named, said the Malawians were arrested at Mbare Musika Bus Terminus after they were found without relevant documentation.
