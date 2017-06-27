Zimbabwe: 65% Youths Engaged In Drug ...

Zimbabwe: 65% Youths Engaged In Drug Abuse - Govt

She was addressing youths, stakeholders in the health sector and reporters at an event organized by the Zimbabwe Civil Liberties and Drug Network in Harare to commemorate International Day Against Drug Abuse and Elicit Trafficking. "About 45% of all mental health problems are said to be triggered by drug abuse, 57% of admissions in psychiatric institutions due to drug and alcohol abuse, and about 65% of youths whether urban or rural are said to be using drugs," she said.

