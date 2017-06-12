Zimbabwe: 10 Investors Inspect National Railways' Assets, Facilities
A group of ten potential investors interested in the National Railways of Zimbabwe 's ambitious $400 million recapitalisation project, last week inspected some of the company's assets dotted around the country. NRZ Public Relations Manager, Nyasha Maravanyika, said the potential investors visited various installations in Bulawayo, Gweru, Sawmills and Dete in Matebeleland North to familiarise themselves with the firm's operations.
