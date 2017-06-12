Zim Warriors player works as bogus policeman, robs motorists at roadblocks
Former Zimbabwe Young Warriors, Triangle, Motor Action, Harare City and Highlanders Football Club player Misheck Mburayi is part of a syndicate of bogus cops that have been mounting illegal roadblocks using spikes to collect cash from unsuspecting motorists in the city, the court heard yesterday. It is alleged that upon their arrest, the pair told the police that they committed the offences in connivance with other former police officers identified as Munyaradzi Tivaringe, Carrington Marasha and Farai Mupundumani who were discharged from the force for indiscipline and dishonesty.
