Zim govt overdraft worries the World Bank
Zimbabwe's bond notes might have eased some of the country's liquidity challenges, but the World Bank warned the country's financial markets were too small to absorb the government's $1billion overdraft with the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe. The World Bank said yesterday that "replacing this overdraft with treasury bills and a domestic bond would further constrain the supply of credit" to the private sector.
