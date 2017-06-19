Zim govt overdraft worries the World ...

Zim govt overdraft worries the World Bank

Read more: Iol.co.za

Zimbabwe's bond notes might have eased some of the country's liquidity challenges, but the World Bank warned the country's financial markets were too small to absorb the government's $1billion overdraft with the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe. The World Bank said yesterday that "replacing this overdraft with treasury bills and a domestic bond would further constrain the supply of credit" to the private sector.

Chicago, IL

