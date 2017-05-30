Zanu-PF flexes mobilisation muscle - President addresses bumper crowd ...

Tendai Mugabe and Felex Share- Zanu-PF proved its mobilisation capacity yesterday when President Mugabe addressed a record crowd assembled at provincial level in Mashonaland East, setting the tone for the revolutionary party's campaign for next year's harmonised elections. Mashonaland East Province was the President's first stop on a nationwide tour dubbed "Presidential Youth Interface Rallies" organised by the Zanu-PF Youth League to give youths an opportunity to meet the President and mobilise them to register for 2018 elections.

