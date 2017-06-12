USELESS..Mnangagwa 'the butcher' has done nothing in last 4 yrs: Jonathan Moyo

USELESS..Mnangagwa 'the butcher' has ...

Mnangagwa 'the butcher' has done nothing in last 4 yrs: Jonathan Moyo

The Minister of Higher and Tertiary Education Professor Jonathan Moyo has thrown salvo at Vice-President Emmerson Mnangangwa, saying he has been idle for the past 4 years as Minister of Justice in Zimbabwe, but only busy trying to change the laws in his favour as he prepares to be president. Moyo says Mnangagwa was only good at manipulating and trying to arm-twist the country's supreme law, to suit his taste.

Chicago, IL

