Typhoid is back again

About 16 cases of typhoid have been reported in some parts of the country, with 14 recorded in Harare, a weekly diseases surveillance report by the Ministry of Health and Child Care has indicated. The report covered week ending June 4. Harare City reported 14 cases, Bindura District in Mashonaland Central Province reported one case, while Murehwa District in Mashonaland East Province reported a single case as well.

