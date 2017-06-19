Typhoid is back again

Typhoid is back again

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: ZWNews.com

About 16 cases of typhoid have been reported in some parts of the country, with 14 recorded in Harare, a weekly diseases surveillance report by the Ministry of Health and Child Care has indicated. The report covered week ending June 4. Harare City reported 14 cases, Bindura District in Mashonaland Central Province reported one case, while Murehwa District in Mashonaland East Province reported a single case as well.

Start the conversation, or Read more at ZWNews.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Serial burglar surrenders bizarre 'tools' in court May '17 Ex Senator Santpo... 3
News Dokora hails Islamic education; Is Zanu PF the ... Mar '17 Season_s greetings 1
News Melissa McCarthy brings laughs, Alec Baldwin re... Feb '17 lose ugly fat 1
News South African opposition to push for president'... (Nov '16) Nov '16 paulisaak 1
News .com | What you need to know: Zuma meets Mugabe (Nov '16) Nov '16 paulisaak 1
News 'Greedy' West wants to re-colonise Africa - Mus... (Mar '14) Sep '16 Chillas271 4
News Zimbabwe: Debt-Shifting Gamble Brings Govt Out ... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Profesa Mthethwa 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. U.S. Open
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Cuba
  5. Kentucky Derby
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,612 • Total comments across all topics: 281,914,988

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC