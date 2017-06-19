Trump's Latest Legal Hire Has Extensive Anti-LGBT History
A mainstay of the religious right is the newest member of the legal team advising Donald Trump as he faces investigation into possible collusion between his presidential campaign and the Russian government. Jay Sekulow, who joined Trump's team this month, is chief counsel for the American Center for Law and Justice, a far-right legal group founded by no less than Pat Robertson and based at Robertson's Regent University in Virginia.
