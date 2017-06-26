#ThisFlag leader Mawarire arrested fo...

#ThisFlag leader Mawarire arrested for 'praying with students' at protest

12 hrs ago

Two days after the 36th anniversary of Zimbabwe's independence from white minority rule, Zimbabwean pastor and motivational speaker Evan Mawarire shared a video expressing his feelings towards his home country - and inadvertently started an online movement. In May 2017, just over a year since he became a public figure, Pastor Evan Mawarire stood accused of subversion and "insulting the national flag of Zimbabwe".

Chicago, IL

