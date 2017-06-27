South Africa's neighbours ban poultry...

South Africa's neighbours ban poultry imports over bird flu

File photo of a South African worker holding a chicken at a market, some 35 kilometres north of Durban. WINDHOEK: Four of South Africa's neighbours have banned poultry imports from the rainbow nation following a serious outbreak of a highly contagious strain of avian influenza.

