South Africa: The People Must Show Leaders the Door - Mbeki

Political leaders who have "overstayed their welcome" must be shown the door by their own people, former President Thabo Mbeki said at the weekend. "Political leaders should not stay in positions forever, I agree," said the statesman during a discussion with young people involved in his foundation in Johannesburg on Saturday.

Chicago, IL

