Sekeramayi 'joy' as Mugabe anoints hi...

Sekeramayi 'joy' as Mugabe anoints him successor

Sunday Jun 4

Mnangagwa falls by the waysideMugabe finally makes a move about his successor..Zim President could have given the biggest hint yet of his preferred man on Friday Harare: Following controversial revelations that VP Emmerson Mnangagwa will never lead Zanu-PF let alone Zimbabwe, the 'humble man" rumoured to be on the verge of taking the country's top job has failed to capitalise on the buzz instead choosing to distance himself from the 'soon to be announced' State House vacancy. Minister of Defence Sydney Sekeramayi has expressed 'no joy' over Jonathan Moyo's description of him as 'the ideal person' to take over the reigns from President Mugabe.

Chicago, IL

