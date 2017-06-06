Poultry producer culls 140,000 birds after avian flu outbreak in Zimbabwe

One of Zimbabwe's biggest poultry producers, Irvine's Private Limited, has culled 140,000 birds following an outbreak of avian influenza at its premises which killed 7,000 others, as the government quarantined the affected site to prevent the spread of the virus. A press statement published by the company Tuesday said that the company had identified and contained a form of avian flu on an isolated site just outside Harare.

